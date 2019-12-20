The local law firm of Taylor, Gray & Chronister, P.A., has recently organized at the law offices at 115 S. Broadway in Ada.
Longtime local attorneys Greg Taylor and Robert Gray have welcomed Sonya Chronister to the new firm. All the attorneys are from the Ada area and have combined legal experience totaling over 80 years.
Taylor and Gray have practiced law in Ada for many years. Taylor is a 1974 graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Law, and Gray is a 1989 graduate of the Oklahoma City University School of Law. Both are Ada High School graduates.
Chronister is the newest member of the firm. She graduated in 2017 from OCU School of Law, where she was a merit scholar.
“We are very pleased to welcome Sonya Chronister to our local law firm,” Taylor said. “She is a very sharp attorney willing to go the extra mile for her clients. She has shown a real gift for managing complicated matters and for client satisfaction.”
Taylor, 71, is adjusting his time at the office and will serve as a mentor and coach to the firm’s attorneys. He began practice in Ada in 1974 as a partner of the late Bob Bennett. The firm was the longtime adviser to Valley View Regional Hospital. Taylor initiated his solo law practice in 1992, where he has focused on estate planning and real estate law. He also has engaged in extensive oil and gas work.
Gray, 59, has 30 years of legal experience and has focused his practice on criminal defense, family law, bankruptcy, personal injury, estate planning and probate. He has served as municipal judge for the city of Coalgate since 1990.
Chronister, 56, is a lifelong Ada-area resident. She is a Byng High School graduate and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University. Prior to becoming a lawyer, she worked for 20 years as a petroleum landman. Her family has been involved in oil and gas business since the 1980s. She is a Choctaw citizen and a member of the Chickasaw and Choctaw Bar Associations.
Chronister’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate, real estate, family law, criminal defense, bankruptcy, oil and gas, and general civil practice.
All the attorneys at Taylor, Gray & Chronister, P.A. are licensed to practice in state, federal and tribal courts.
To make an appointment with Taylor, Gray or Chronister, call 332-7717 or 436-1114. The offices at 115 S. Broadway are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
