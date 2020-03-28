Four Ada Junior High Business Professionals of America students captured first place at the State BPA Mid-Level Competition Day March 2 at the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech in Stillwater.
Winners were announced the following week at the BPA State Leadership Conference.
The Ada team of Reid Samson, Emilio Benton, Hunter McDonald and Tanner Saint won first place in Intro to Video. Benton also finished first in Business Communication Skills Concepts.
Nathan Crowell won first place in Business Math Concepts and Computer Literacy Concepts and was fourth in Graphic Design.
“I am extremely proud of my students for their efforts getting their projects ready for competition. They also had to step out of their comfort zone and present in front of judges. I am looking forward to watching them grow in BPA over the next few years. They have a bright future,” said Ada Junior High teacher and BPA sponsor Paula Ross.
That’s the good news.
Now for some disappointing news.
All five of those students qualified for the National Business Professionals of America Conference and Competition, which was to be held May 6-10 in Washington, D.C. However, that big event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very disappointed when the announcement was made that the national conference was canceled,” Ross said. “The conference gives students an opportunity to compete against students from across the country, but it also allows them to build a network for the future.”
Another Ada Junior High student, Vin Browder, placed seventh in Graphic Design at the state competition.
