Students at Ada Junior High School were asked to describe what the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to them. See individual photos to read their comments.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

