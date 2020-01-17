Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ADA [ndash] Services for Anita Jane Robbins, 84, of Ada will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church. The Rev. Harold Ware will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Robbins died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1935, to…
