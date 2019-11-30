STRATFORD [ndash] Services for Loyd Dale "Wolf" Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeArman Funeral Home, Stratford. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson. He was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Wilson to Ed and Ozella Poteet Johnson. Dale passed p…
ADA [ndash] Services for Shirley Melvinia Noe, 77, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Harold Ware will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Noe passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at a Norman hospital. She was born Nov. 1, 1942, a…
ADA [ndash] Carolyn Leslie, 52, of Ada passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Swan Hill Cemetery in Ada.
