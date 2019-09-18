The Ada Jobs Foundation is offering a new program called the Startup Ada Boot Camp. The Boot Camp is a six-week program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the education and resources needed to take their business from an idea stage to a pitch-ready stage.
Starting Oct. 8, SABC will bring together a group of passionate early-stage startups and small businesses from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for six consecutive Tuesday afternoons, leading into Demo Day at The Big Pitch Ada 2019, taking place Nov. 12.
Each class will include an expert speaker, topic-based educational curriculum, peer-to-peer interaction, an active work period for hands-on learning and networking. Topics include customer discovery, legal basics, intellectual property, creating a viable product, startup financing, marketing and branding, and how to be pitch ready.
“Ada is dedicated to growing and supporting our small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Startup Ada Boot Camp is just one additional way to provide resources to this group of people,” stated AJF Entrepreneurship Specialist and event organizer Srijita Dia Ghosh.
Early-stage startups and small businesses are encouraged to apply. The boot camp is also open to those with a business concept in the idea stage and existing small-business owners who would like to grow their business.
The deadline to submit an application has been extended to Sept. 24.
If selected, the class is $100, which covers all course materials and lunch each session. For more information, contact the Ada Jobs Foundation at 580.235.0070 or sghosh@growada.com.
