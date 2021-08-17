It was a full house as Purple Heart recipients, surviving family members, and others joined in the dedication of Ada as an official Purple Heart City Friday at the Irving Community Center, according to Lisa Oxenham Bratcher, Public Information Director for the City of Ada.
Larry Van Schuyver, Chairman of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission, who also acts as Commander of Oklahoma's Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented a plaque to commemorate the day. Senator Greg McCortney attended, and Representative Ronny Johns presented a Citation of Congratulations on behalf of the State of Oklahoma, Senator McCortney, and Rep. Johns.
Ada Mayor Tre’ Landrum read a proclamation. Bratcher said that Purple Heart road signs have been ordered through Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and will be placed at the west and east sides of the city limits of Ada.
