The Ada Homeless Services will be serving tunes and seafood at the non-profit's 6th annual crawfish and shrimp boil.
The dining and fun will take place on Saturday, June 12th at 6:30 p.m., outdoors at H2O Church. Attendees can expect authentic cajun food boiled on site, live music, and homemade desserts.
All proceeds raised go directly to services that aid the organizations mission: Everyone deserves a home.
The AHS provides new housing and rental assistance to the homeless and very low-income of Pontotoc County.
In years past the crawfish boil has funded 15-20% of the organziations budget.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, last years event was cancelled and the AHS was unable to meet their $40,000 goal. "Many of our sponsors still donated despite the cancellation and we were able to raise $25,000 in 2020," said Sarah Frye, Ada Homeless Services Director. "It was definitely a light in a dismal time."
During 2020 they provided new housing to 62 homeless households and prevented 222 from eviction.
The AHS has yet to meet their 2021 goal of $30,000 for the event, but are hopeful that more supporters will purchase a ticket before or at the event.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on their website, by phone, or by visiting their offices.
For additional information or to buy tickets, visit adahomelessservices.org or call (580)-272-0211.
