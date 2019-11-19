Ada Homeless Services' five-day photo challenge

Ada photographers will get a chance this week to showcase their skills while educating people about hunger and homelessness.
Ada Homeless Services is sponsoring a five-day photo challenge as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a weeklong event designed to promote awareness of those problems. The challenge began Monday and will end at noon Friday.
Here are five things to know about the photo challenge:
1. Photos must be the original work of the entrant.
2. Entrants may submit as many photos as they want during the challenge.
3. Ada Homeless Services will make a photo each day on the agency’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Facebook page, and photos should be posted in the comments section under the appropriate theme’s thread. Use the hashtag #hhweekada.
4. The photo for each theme with the most likes as of noon Friday will win the challenge, and winners will be announced Saturday. Winners may pick up their prizes starting Monday, Nov. 25, at Ada Homeless Services, 627 N. Broadway Ave.
5. Ada Homeless Services is also hosting three campaigns — a white items drive, an outerwear drive and a food drive — to collect items for local agencies that deal with hunger and homelessness. All three campaigns will end at noon Friday.
