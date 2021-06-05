Ada Homeless Services was named a category winner in the Self-Sufficiency category and awarded a $7,500 grant at the 14th annual Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) awards ceremony in April. The ceremony was held in Tulsa at the Southern Hills Country Club.
The event honored 21 nonprofits from throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities.
"Being recognized among so many amazing Oklahoma nonprofits only solidifies the incredible amount of hard work this organization has poured into our community this past year," Ada Homeless Services Director Sarah Frye said.
The ONE awards honored a total of 21 organizations in seven categories: arts and humanities, community, education, health services, transformation, self-sufficiency and youth development.
Additionally, the OKCNP (Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits) names an overall winner of the event sponsored by the Tulsa Community Foundation.
Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only 21 were named finalists. All 21 nonprofits received at least a $5,000 prize and category winners received $7,500. The overall winner received a grand prize of $10,000.
"It warms my heart to know that rural nonprofits are being seen for their work. Thank you for believing in Ada Homeless Services and our mission – everyone deserves a home," Frye expressed.
This year’s grants bring the total awards for Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence to more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in our state. Nonprofits may use the prize money as they see fit to aid current programs or make transformational changes for their organizations.
For a complete list of finalists and category winners, or to watch a recording of the 2021 ONE Awards, visit www.okcnp.org/one-awards. For more information about the OKCNP, visit www.OKCNP.org
