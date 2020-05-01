The COVID-19 pandemic forced Ada Homeless Services, a nonprofit organization which helps people who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, to cancel its fifth annual crawfish boil fundraiser.
But the event’s sponsors have agreed to turn their payments into donations to the agency, which will earmark the money for its COVID-19 emergency response to help people at risk of losing their homes.
Ada Homeless Services’ board originally considered moving the May 2 fundraiser to a later date, but that wasn’t feasible, agency director Sarah Frye said Thursday.
“We decided that it was going to be really hard to reschedule the event because crawfish is a seasonal food, and so really the crawfish season kind of ends in June,” she said in a phone interview. “So rather than try and reschedule and possibly be competing with something else, like prom or graduation or something like that on a weekend in the near future, we just decided, ‘Let’s ask our sponsors if they would be willing to just turn this over into donations.’”
The agency contacted every sponsor, from the top donor to people who had bought tickets for the event, Frye said. The sponsors all agreed to roll their payments into donations to help the agency.
Frye said she was confident in asking sponsors to turn their payments into donations, since they have a track record of supporting the agency’s mission.
“We’ve got the most supportive folks behind us,” she said. “And so it was a no-brainer just to ask and see what they said.
“Even if they said ‘No,’ it would have been fine. But not a single one said ‘No, give me back my money.’ Everyone said, ‘Keep it.’”
Ada Homeless Services has received about $20,000 in donations to date from sponsors of this year’s crawfish boil. The 2019 fundraiser generated about $25,000 for the cause.
Emergency response
Thousands of Oklahomans have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic crunch, putting those people at risk of losing their homes.
Ada Homeless Services offers three programs to help people who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The first program provides emergency shelter, food and/or transportation to homeless people.
The agency’s homeless prevention prevention program is designed to help people who are in danger of eviction and homelessness. That program provides rental assistance, help with utility bills and other types of support so people can stay in their current home.
The Rapid Rehousing program helps homeless people return to permanent housing as soon as possible. The program offers assistance without preconditions and tailors that assistance to suit each household’s needs.
Frye said evictions are currently on hold in Oklahoma because courthouses are closed, due to the pandemic. But she said those proceedings will start up again when the courts reopen and the economy begins to recover.
“Landlords need to get paid as well,” she said. “So once the economy starts picking back up and things start getting back to normal, we fully expect a huge influx of new clientele that have never really been in this position before to need assistance with rent.”
Anyone who wants to make a donation or buy a 2020 crawfish T-shirt should visit the agency’s website at www.adahomelessservices.org. All proceeds will go to the agency’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
People may also mail donations to Ada Homeless Services, 627 N. Broadway Ave., Ada, OK 74820.
