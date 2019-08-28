Ada High School’s Student Council is counting down the days until thousands of student leaders and advisors descend on Ada this fall.
The high school is set to host the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils’ annual convention, set for Nov. 2-4 at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.
“We’ll have schools from across the state come here, and they’ll stay in our hotels, stuff like that,” said Winston Brown, an Ada High senior and state secretary for the OASC. “We’ll have around 2,000 students and advisors.”
“RISE (Real Inclusiveness Serves Everyone)” is the theme of this year’s convention, which will include guest speakers and breakout sessions. The convention is designed to help student council members become more effective leaders.
Planning the convention
Three years ago, the Ada High Student Council applied to host its first state convention since 1974. As part of the application process, the OASC board visited Ada High to see if the school could accommodate a large event and determine whether the community would support it.
The Student Council learned in January 2017 that Ada High had been chosen for the 2019 convention, and Brown was elected as the state secretary. Another Ada High senior, Morgan Urlaub, is the OASC state convention manager.
The Student Council began planning for the convention in the fall of 2018, which included dividing the council into committees to tackle various assignments. Then in January of this year, the Student Council met with an OASC board to discuss the tasks that had been completed by that point and the ones that remained before the convention.
“Our students were applauded for the point at which they were at in January,” said Student Council advisor Shawn Freeman.
The group will meet with the OASC board again in late September — a little more than two months before the convention — to review plans and discuss any board suggestions.
Brown said he believes the group is on track to have everything ready by the time the convention opens.
“I think our Student Council has done a very good job of handling everything,” he said.
Urlaub added: “It’ll come together. There’s still things we need done, but we definitely are coming along very well.”
A learning experience
Brown said he learned several valuable lessons in preparing for the convention.
“I think it’s very eye-opening, I would say,” he said. “It’s a great learning experience, just in how to plan and stay organized. Just a lot of minor details you have to look at with putting on something so big.”
Urlaub said the experience has given Student Council members a taste of adult responsibility.
“It kind of makes us have to grow up a little bit,” she said. “A lot of us are seniors, and we’re having to go out into the community, talk to businesses, make phone calls, talk to a bunch of different people and plan stuff.
“At this point, it’s not adults helping us. We’re doing it ourselves.”
The Student Council is seeking donations to help cover the cost of hosting the convention. People who want to support the cause should send contributions to the Ada High School Student Council in care of Ada High School, 1400 Stadium Drive, Ada, OK 74820.
