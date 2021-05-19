Detectives David Cowans and Marcus Beale of The Ada Police Department presented awards to students at Ada High School Wednesday. These students participated in the Track and Field Competition in the Spring 2021 Special Olympics. The community congratulates these participants.
Ada high students receive honors in Special Olympics
- By Mackenzee E. Crosby | The Ada News
