Ada High School Student Council students are polishing their organizational skills while helping their hometown this week.
The Student Council is sponsoring Ada High’s RUSH Week — RUSH stands for “Real Unity Starts Here” — a weeklong philanthropic effort to benefit a local family. The fundraiser began with a taco dinner and gift basket raffle Monday night and will continue through Friday.
RUSH Week activities will include a three-on-three basketball tournament, a talent show and a dare assembly, in which students volunteer to participate in a dare if other students have put enough money in their donation jar.
The taco dinner is designed to get the community involved in RUSH Week, while the other activities are planned for Ada High students, Student Council advisor Shawn Freeman said Monday. The week will end Friday with a dodgeball tournament, which is open to the community and will take place following Friday’s home basketball game.
“We’ve opened that up to participants who would like to enter a team, and I think we have six teams so far,” she said, adding that people can still sign up for the tournament.
Helping a family in need
The Student Council is trying to raise about $10,000 to benefit Rendon and Amie Falls, who are struggling with ongoing medical expenses. The organization has hosted other fundraising events for the Falls over the past six weeks, including a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s and give-back nights at Chili’s and Chick-fil-A.
Amie Falls and her daughter, Zoey, have been diagnosed with Chiari malformation — a condition in which brain tissue extends into someone’s spinal canal. the condition occurs when part of the person’s skull is abnormally small or misshapen, pressing on the brain and forcing it downward.
Many people with Chiari malformation have no signs or symptoms and don’t require treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. However, depending on the type and severity, the condition can cause problems including headaches, dizziness and neck pain.
Amie has undergone four surgeries related to Chiari malformation so far, Freeman said. On top of that, Amie found out in August 2019 that she had breast cancer.
“She is battling both conditions, and they’ve left her to where she can’t work,” Freeman said. “A lot of her treatments have been outside of Oklahoma to find a doctor to take care of the Chiari malformation.
“And then her cancer treatment and situation have them on the road a lot, going back and forth to Oklahoma City. And so Rendon, of course, misses work. And so, we just felt like they would benefit greatly (from the fundraiser).”
Freeman said RUSH Week brings Ada High students together and helps the school unite with the community, and it teaches students about community service.
“They’re working together for something bigger than themselves, which is one of the phrases that we talk about a lot,” she said. “They are serving the community, and they are serving other people.”
