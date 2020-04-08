The Ada High Student Council has launched a campaign to make its city a little brighter.
The student council has adopted the Ada Shines Bright program and asks local residents to hang holiday lights in their yards to illuminate the city while hunkering down during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Ada City Schools superintendent Mike Anderson recently kicked around the idea with Ada High Student Council vice president Landon Swopes and he ran with it.
"I presented it to the rest of the council and we came up with the hashtag #adashinesbright," Swopes said.
The student council encourages those who participate to snap a photo and share it on social media with the #adashinesbright hashtag. The project has already caught on quickly and is now spreading like wildfire all across the state.
"After we posted our Ada Shines Bright, others started doing it. We saw Byng Shines Bright, Broken Bow Shines Bright ... a bunch of other schools jumped on it and started doing it in their communities," Swopes said.
Swopes said the Ada High Student Council's project is transforming into Oklahoma Shines Bright.
"Along with the #adashinesbright hashtag, we started using the #oklahomashinesbright hashtag and it's starting to spread statewide," he said.
Swopes said there are already many houses that already have lights up and expects to see more and more folks follow suit.
"I know pretty much every single student council member has already put lights up so that's about 60 people. Mr. Anderson has them up and I know a lot of teachers and their families have been doing it," he said. "It's really whoever wants to participate in it. It's a good feeling to look out your door and see your neighborhood has lights. Even though we're all supposed to be social distancing and kept away from each other we're all still finding ways to connect."
Shawn Freeman, Ada High Student Council sponsor, also encouraged Ada residents to participate via her Twitter account.
"Let’s light up Ada! Put one strand up so we shine bright through this dark time ... Let it be a service project for your teens," Freeman said.
The goal of the project is simple — to raise the spirits of the community
"It's just meant to show some positivity. Ada's going to be the light in this dark time," Swopes said.
Anderson said another project that will coincide with the Ada Shines Bright program is a Thursday Night Lights campaign, which kicks off this week. Swopes, who is also a senior tennis player, said he and other AHS athletes appreciate this effort.
"The Ada City School District has plans to kick off its Thursday Night Lights campaign by illuminating all district athletic fields every Thursday night from 8-9 p.m. in a move designed to illustrate that even during difficult times, citizens are working together to share a message of hope," Anderson said.
Each week Anderson encourages players, their families and sports fans to drive to these venues and honk their horns to celebrate their seasons.
During the 8-9 p.m. Thursday Night Lights time period, fans can also tune in to 99.3 FM, 102.3 FM and 105.5 FM to hear messages from different Ada coaches.
