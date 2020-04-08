Ada High student accepted into Youth Leadership Oklahoma

Addison McCortney, a junior at Ada High School, has been accepted into the 20th class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma class program. YLOK Class 20 members plan to travel the state during a weeklong trip at the beginning of June to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. Over 900 students have participated in this one-of-a-kind program.
The all-expense-paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 20 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.
“It was beyond anything I imagined.” said a YLOK Class 19 participant about their experience last summer, “The lessons and knowledge I gained was impactful, and I feel a drive to go out to my community and get involved in city council, philanthropy and nonprofit organizations.”
“Leadership Oklahoma is very excited about the fifty-two young people chosen for this year’s program. YLOK Class 20 is an outstanding blend of student leadership from across the state.” said Dr. Jason Simeroth, superintendent of Yukon Public Schools and Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 20’s Youth Program chair.
Support for the program is provided by the Inasmuch Foundation; the McMahon Foundation, the McCasland Foundation; the Noble Foundation; the Mary K. Chapman Foundation; the Cresup Family Foundation; Heritage Trust; Sonic, America’s Drive-In; Williams Companies Inc.; numerous individual donations and the Leadership Oklahoma General Fund.
For more information, please contact Marion Paden, president and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma, at 405-848-0001 or mpaden@leadershipoklaoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.