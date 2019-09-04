Ada High senior speaks at youth conference

As a teenager, Enoch Porter knows a thing or two about stress.
The Ada High School senior shared tips for managing stress with other Oklahoma high school students in April at TedxYouth@OKC, a student-led conference in Oklahoma City. The conference, which combined Ted Talks videos and live speakers, brought high school students across the state together to discuss ways for students to live their best lives.
TEDx is a program of local, independently organized events that bring people together to share an experience similar to a TED conference. TED is a nonprofit organization that hosts two annual conferences where the world’s leading thinkers and doers speak on a variety of subjects.
The TED Conference offers general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are independently organized.
Porter saw an ad for the Oklahoma City event and decided he wanted to be one of the speakers, he said.
“They were taking applicants for speakers, and I was like, ‘I love public speaking. I think I have some ideas to share,’” he said. “So I applied, and the theme was ‘Live your best life.’”
Porter said he was one of about 20 speakers at the conference, out of more than 100 applicants.
The Ada News recently interviewed Porter about his experience at the conference. Here are questions and answers from the interview, edited for clarity and length.
The Ada News: Tell me your story, please.
Enoch Porter: There were a bunch of different themes — they had examples that you could choose from — and the one that I chose was stress. Because it was a youth conference, and I was like, “What’s one thing that all teenagers have in common? It’s stress.”
So in my talk, I was explaining how to live your best life even when you’re stressed — how to manage your stress because stress is an inevitable thing. So I was talking about how to manage that to live your best life …
There were three (preliminary) rounds to get through. I had to give information about me and what I wanted to talk about. Then in the next round, you had to type up a rough draft. And when you got through that, you had to make a video of yourself giving your talk. And then after that, they decided and you were picked …
This whole thing was live streamed from the TEDx Youth website. And after the whole conference was over, it was published on YouTube by Tedx. TED — their other company, TEDx — reviewed our talks and selected a few of them to be published on their YouTube account, and mine was one of them.
The Ada News: How did you find out about the conference in the first place?
Porter: I knew some of the people that were volunteering for the event, because they needed volunteers.
So I was on Instagram one day, just scrolling through, and I saw a friend of mine post, “Hey, we’re looking for speakers for TEDx Youth. I’m volunteering to help for this event.” I saw it and I was like, “You know what? I might as well. Nothing else to do today.’”
The Ada News: And you settled on stress as your topic because all teenagers have stress?
Porter: Yes. I wanted to make something relatable, because there were some (speeches) just about gender, ethnicity and just a bunch of other things that were subject to one group. But I wanted to do something where everyone had experience.
I know it was for a youth conference, but my talk also targeted adults and teenagers and kids, because we all experience stress in some way every day in life, and sometimes that can just get the better of us. It can just take advantage of us and just make us be not at our best.
In my talk, I basically gave examples of my personal life experiences of being stressed as a junior in high school and ways you can manage that stress and not let it get you to your breaking point. Because we all have a breaking point, and sometimes we just blow up with the stress that’s in our life. So I was giving a talk on how to not reach that breaking point, where you can manage your stress. Because you’ll never completely get rid of your stress. You just have to manage it well.
The Ada News: Apart from the experience of speaking, what was the conference like for you?
Porter: It was really amazing.
I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in, because we came up there Friday night to run through a rehearsal of it all, and it was just really awesome to see these high school teenagers that are like seniors, juniors — some of them are freshmen in college — putting on an event like this. It was just very professional, well organized, and I was just amazed at how well put on this conference was.
And then when the day came, seeing the amount of people that showed up for this event and how engaged they were ... it was a really awesome event to be part of.
