This fall, Ada High School senior Lakota Tolloak will attend one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Harvard.
Tolloak and his family participated in a ceremony marking the occasion Tuesday at Ada High’s Student Center.
“I plan on majoring in integrative biology,” Tolloak said. “It is a general biology course with a focus on research and work projects. I plan to do that for my undergraduate work, and then further my career with medical school.”
Tolloak and his family sat in front of the familiar Cougar painting in the Student Center, a spot often used when athletes sign letters of intent to colleges. Students and teachers gathered to take park in the event and wish him well.
Tolloak said there was a lot of work to do in order to get into the Ivy League institution.
“I have taken every single honors and advanced placement class offered to me since I was a freshman,” he said. “I have involved myself in many extra-curriculars and clubs, put myself in positions of leadership so that I could grow myself both in a leadership aspect and maturity. I just worked every day to be able to get to where I am.”
Tolloak said he most looks forward to is the New England weather.
“I love snow and cold weather, and I can’t wait,” he said. “But I also am so excited to finally be in an area where I am challenged by everyone around me. There is going to be no rest.”
