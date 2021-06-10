Jessy Alias (left) and Mathew G. Modiyil celebrate with their daughter Jemsy Mathew (center), an Academic All-Stater from ADA, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony, held recently in Tulsa. Mathew, a 2021 graduate of Ada High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. In addition, she received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by AT&T Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Ada High School student honored as Academic All-State
