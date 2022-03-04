Ada High School senior serves as Senate page

Ada High School senior, Caroline Bagwell, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada. Bagwell served at the Capitol during the fourth week of session from Feb. 28 to March 3.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.
Bagwell is involved in pom, varsity tennis, student council, and fellowship of Christian athletes. She volunteers at Asbury Methodist Food Bank and enjoys playing tennis in her free time. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in marketing.
She is the daughter of Ada residents, Steve and Jeanetta Bagwell.
