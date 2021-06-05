Ada High School placed in the top-25 US News ranking of high schools in the state for two consecutive years.
The school was named No. 1 in Ada metro area high schools, No. 22 in Oklahoma High Schools and No. 3,492 in national rankings.
"I think it's an absolutely tremendous compliment, and even the way the high school is being recognized for their excellence, this level of achievement doesn't happen, nor would it be possible, without the high quality of work that's being done at every grade level," Ada City School Superintendent Mike Anderson said.
Being sure to recognize all of the district's teachers, Anderson added, "Even though the high school gets to enjoy the recognition, it took every single school and teacher in our district to make this happen."
Over 400 high schools in the state were observed in the process. The rankings are not established by a survey; there are five factors examined in the process – test scores, college readiness, college curriculum, math and reading proficiency and graduation rate.
"The method they used to calculate their rankings is relatively new and does not compare with previous years." Anderson said. "College readiness is measured by the proportion of seniors who take and pass advanced placement exams. College readiness carries the highest weight in their calculations, next to math and reading proficiency and performance of underserved students. As well as the graduation rate. These make up the biggest part of their rankings."
The advanced placement participation rate at the school is 40%, setting the school up for academic excellence.
"This just goes to show what we already know – that we have amazing students, and teachers that are doing a great job getting these kids ready to move on, to whatever that next level looks like for them," said Terry Swopes, Senior Counselor and head tennis coach at the school.
Anderson expressed pride for the achievements made despite the pandemic.
"We all know the kind of year we've been through, and I couldn't be happier for the successes that we have been able to achieve," Anderson said. "It couldn't have come without a tremendous amount of hard work done by our teachers, staff and students. Their leadership and work ethic allowed us to have the best opportunities possible for all of our schools and the Ada City School district in general."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.