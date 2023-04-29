Ada High School junior serves as Senate page

Ada High School junior, Carl McCortney, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada. Carl served at the Capitol during the 12th week of session from April 24-27.
Paging gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process. They provide important services during the busy legislative session, including assisting in Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and took a commemorative photo. They also met with Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma City Sen. Paul Rosino. The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they presented and debated bills from the 2023 legislative session. Finally, they toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated Capitol.
Carl participates in performing arts, speech and debate, choir, Student Council and youth group at Trinity Baptist Church. He has also volunteered with his school’s philanthropy week.
He is the son of Ada residents, Sen. Greg McCortney and Ashley McCortney. He would also like to recognize his grandmother Amelda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.