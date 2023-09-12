Ada High School is celebrating its eighth year of the HOCO program (Honoring Our Cougar Organizations).
Each year, organizations pick a male and female to represent their organization as Homecoming Queen, King, Prince, and Princess. The competition includes collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
Food donations will go to meet community needs at Abba’s Tables and Mama T’s. The monetary funds raised will help fund campus needs, and a portion will go to each organization.
The candidates are as follows:
Makaviya Nelson, Ada Lady Cougar Basketball
Mia Riley- Business Professional of America
Adilene Solorio- Spanish Club
Natali Jussely- Aviation Club
Siena Smith- Ada Cheerleading
Nikki Plaxico- Ada High Couganns
Myles Duns- National Honor Society
Kenzie Hoosier- Mock Trial
Parker Johnson- Performing Arts
Luke Underwood- Competitive Drama
Kimball Rex- Mock Trial
Jeffrey Yang– Art Club
Candidates were asked, “Why are you running as a Homecoming candidate, and What does Homecoming mean to you?”
Makaviya Nelson, “I am running for HOCO queen to raise money for the basketball girls, and represent my high school to the fullest and leave my mark in history here as a Cougar. I also want to represent my Chickasaw Nation tribe. Homecoming is a way our Cougar family comes together year after year. We “Cougars” see the needs of our school and community and come together to meet those needs and celebrate how awesome it is to be an ‘Ada Cougar.’”
Mia Riley, “One, to raise money for BPA and Ada High School; two, I want to inspire others that look like me or are in my situation. You don’t have to have money, you don’t have to be in a particular spot in your life to go out there and do something good for a cause. Homecoming is people gathering together in acts of service and doing things for your school to make it better.”
Adilene Solorio, “I want to help raise money for our school campus improvements. I think HOCO is a great way of bringing people closer together by raising money and donations and helping people that don’t really get the help.”
Natali Jussely, “Because I want more recognition for our Ada Aviation. For me, Homecoming is a very good cause for people in need and to raise money for our school.”
Siena Smith, “Ada Cheer is a big part of Friday night lights but I think we could be a part of more. We are reaching out and helping those in need with things that are fun for us.”
Nikki Plaxico, “I am running for homecoming queen for the food drive and getting our community together because I feel like Ada sometimes is separate. Homecoming for me is about bringing people together.”
Myles Duns, “I’ve been an active member in NHS for a while, so Ms. Mosier knows that she can trust me. I want to be involved in something. It seems like it’d be fun, even if I didn’t win anything. It is fun to be a part of the community. HOCO means coming together to do something good. Everything we raise — food and water are going to a bigger cause and that’s really important to me”
Kenzie Hoosier, “Not only do I support Mock Trial but also support the Ada Schools food bank. Homecoming is a time we can all have unity and come together and work for a greater cause.”
Parker Johnson, “I am running for Homecoming because I think you need to put some good in the world to take some out and I think this is a really good way to help our community. Homecoming to me means unity, to come together to help others.”
Luke Underwood, “I am a senior and my brother had previously run for HOCO and I want to do what he couldn’t. Also, I want to help raise money for our community, as well as food and raise money for my organization, competitive drama. Homecoming means coming together and raising funds and food, not only for the community but Ada in general.”
Kimball Rex, “I am running to raise money and food for our food banks and school. This is a time we can have school spirit and show our support for The City of Ada.”
Jeffrey Yang, “Homecoming is a great thing to be involved in. I think I can try my best to raise money for the art club and community and I want to help. Homecoming means a lot, it brings people together and I want to be a part of that.”
The homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, September 22 at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada. The candidates will collect non-perishable food items and donations until September 21. The top three candidates will be recognized during halftime of the game, and the winner will be announced at that time.
