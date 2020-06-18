Ada High School graduated 164 students Tuesday, and despite the event being delayed by more than a month, officials said 95% of AHS seniors were able to attend.
Social distancing measures were in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including seating seniors farther apart than usual, not allowing parents on the floor, not having traditional performances by the band and choir and having the seniors and families walk to the front lawn of the high school before throwing their caps in the air.
“I’m telling you, this is a unique experience,” Mike Anderson, Ada City Schools Superintendent, said. “It’s an opportunity to give these kids — the class of 2020 — the graduation ceremony they deserve. We wrestled with this long and hard, but I felt that everyone deserved the opportunity to walk across the stage, and I am glad that we could make that happen.”
“I’m feeling good that we are able to honor these seniors,” Jeff Maloy, Ada High School Principal, added. “They didn’t get the full taste of their senior year.”
Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada provided individual pictures of each student on a sign, allowing the class members to stand next to their photos on the front lawn at the school and toss their caps in the air.
Some seniors, many parents, and all school staff and media members wore face masks as part of social distancing efforts.
Student activism
Ada High School senior Katy Kemp, who marched with Black Lives Matter protestors June 5 in Ada, chose to take a knee when the National Anthem was played during the school's commencement ceremony Tuesday.
"Anything little thing that you do in support of a cause you believe in can help," Kemp said. "Black Lives Matter is a movement I've been a part of — this has been something I've been super-invested in since at least 2014, and I noticed that with (the death of) George Floyd there was quite the spark in people who were posting about it and who were really getting into it. I guess the kneeling was mostly a way to say, 'This movement isn't done now that there's not much media coverage. There's still change that needs to be made. There's still a fight that needs to be fought.'"
Kemp has strong feelings about those who criticize others for kneeling as a form of protest during the National Anthem.
"If they think kneeling during the National Anthem is disrespectful, why don't they think it's disrespectful to kneel on a man's neck until he's dead?" Kemp asked. "You can't choose the parts of America that you think are the important parts. You can't look at the flag and hear the National Anthem and think 'God Bless America,' and then ignore the problems that are still here.
"The kneeling at graduation specifically was an act of solidarity with the children who were victims of police brutality and never got the chance to graduate. Tamir Rice would have been a 2020 graduate with us, but he was killed by police at age 12 and never got the chance. That's not someone who was local to Ada or even from Oklahoma, but he was part of my decision."
