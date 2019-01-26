As their teammates watched, Ada High School students Phillip Jones and Dalton Carson hovered over a robot, making last-minute adjustments before placing the robot on the floor.
Jones and Carson used a device to steer the robot to a corner of the room, where it hesitated for a moment before scooping up a white ball. The robot scooted over to a large metal box and dropped the ball inside.
With that, another Ada High robotics team practice session was underway.
Team CouGears — named after the Ada Cougars — is a new team, but its hard work is already paying off. The CouGears recently finished as runners-up at the Oklahoma First Tech Challenge qualifying contest at Newcastle, earning a trip to the state championship Feb. 22-23 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Ada High junior Dalton Carson said nothing went right for Ada at the start of the qualifier, but the CouGears’ fortunes changed when the Mustang team chose them for the tie-breaking match.
“We pretty much just paired up perfectly with them,” Carson said. “We had two different styles of gameplay, but they went together amazing, and that’s pretty much how we got it.
“So going to state was pretty much — we owe it to our alliance for picking us.”
Practicing robotics
Ada High’s robotics team began in 2017 as a community organization that wasn’t associated with a school, said Mark Jones, who coaches the team along with Ada High computer science teacher Celena Galbreaith.
Jones, who is an assistant professor of educational technology at East Central University, said he has been working with Ada High on robotics and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) issues.
“The opportunity came up to be able to start this team as a high school team this year,” he said. “I’m glad to get to work with them on that.”
Jones said the robotics season actually starts in September, but the Ada High team got a late start in 2018 because it wasn’t clear until October whether the school would be able to field a team. As a result, the students on the team spent many hours working after school and on weekends trying to catch up.
The team usually holds its practice sessions after soccer practice — some of the members are on the soccer team — on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on Sunday afternoons.
“They’ll work for hours without no one telling them they have to,” Jones said. “They’ll come in here, and they’ll work for five or six hours on a Sunday.”
Five members of the team assembled at Ada High on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, preparing for the upcoming state championship. Their task: Get the robot to perform various tasks, such as picking up a block without disturbing the balls on either side.
Ada High sophomore Kendall Hood, who learned about the team from Galbreaith, said she will be one of the robot drivers at the state competition. She added that she was looking forward to state because the event will give the team a chance to showcase its hard work.
“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Hood said. “I guess I get to show off a little bit.”
