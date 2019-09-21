Ada High School students who enjoy playing video games in their spare time are getting an opportunity to showcase their skills this year.
The school recently launched its first esports club, which offers gamers a chance to compete in events against students from other schools. More than 50 gamers have joined the club, which is open to any Ada High student who meets eligibility requirements.
“It’s growing by the day,” said Esports Club administrator Josh Vaughn.
Vaughn said students are essentially building the club from scratch, putting its organizational structure in place and raising money to cover members’ league entry fees. Club members currently have to pay their own entry fees, which are $37 per season.
Students meet once a week after school to play their favorite games. The practice prepares the gamers for tournament-level competition against other students where they have a chance to win college scholarships. The tournaments are shown on Twitch TV, a live streaming platform for gamers.
Ada High’s Esports Club recently participated in its first scrimmage against Byng Junior High and High School, which launched their own club this year.
Vaughn, who teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and serves as an assistant soccer coach at Ada High, said he became interested in esports when he saw a tournament on TV. He said he realized that Ada High students would benefit from an esports club, where they could put their gaming skills to good use.
“I thought, ‘We’ve got to give these kids a chance,’ because they get in trouble for playing too many video games,” Vaughn said. “I have one kid — he’s a football player — his mom used to be on him for playing video games all the time.
“This came about and he was trying to tell her there are scholarships, but she didn’t believe him. So she sent me an email. I emailed her back, ‘Yes, your son is very good. Yes, there are scholarships available.’ So now, she’s encouraging him to play.”
Vaughn said he asked Ada High officials about starting an esports club, and they told him to go ahead. He said he put the word out to students, and the response was overwhelming.
‘A new perspective’
Ada High senior and club member Zachary Sampson said he heard Vaughn and someone else talking about the club one day. That conversation piqued Sampson’s interest, and he asked Vaughn for more information.
Vaughn told him about an upcoming club meeting, and Sampson signed up.
“I love playing video games, and I think that I’m decently good at them,” Sampson said. “So I figured that it’s a good way for me to do what I want to do and for me to possibly get scholarships to different colleges.”
Another Ada High senior, Michael Crowell, said Vaughn approached him toward the end of the 2018-19 school year to talk about starting the club. The idea was that the club would help gamers learn to work in teams with students from different backgrounds.
“I spend a lot of my time here at the high school working with computers and helping the teachers out, so he came to me because of my connections and what-not,” Crowell said. “Sort of get the ball rolling — what we needed, getting things installed.”
Crowell serves as the club’s technical director, making sure that the computers work properly and the club has everything it needs to compete.
He said the club members have a good time playing games, and they get a chance to connect with other students.
“What really keeps me going — the long, grueling hours it takes to set everything up — is just the amount of fun the kids have working together, playing together,” Crowell said. “For the kids — especially the ones who aren’t exactly that social — it really helps them come out of their shell, seeing people that they never expected to be kind of like them, in a way. It gives people a new perspective.”
Esports at Byng
Byng High School launched its own esports team this year after receiving a STEM education grant, which paid for 15 laptop computers for students. The club, which is open to students in seventh through 12 grades, has more than 88 members.
The club appeals to students who aren’t interested in other school-sponsored activities, said computer teacher and esports sponsor Josh Roberson.
“It’s a good place for them to come in and meet other people with similar interests,” he said.
Byng’s server administrator, Michael Ball, said the club gives gamers a chance to play their favorite games and socialize with other kids.
“Kids are going to play games; it’s a fact,” he said. “If they like it, they’re going to play at home.
“We’re trying to get them to play in a more social aspect, interact with people, not be in a dark closet playing games at all hours of the night.”
Ball said Byng Junior High math teacher Josh Carllin and the district’s curriculum director, Staci Capps, helped make the club possible.
