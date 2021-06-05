Ada High graduates featured on banner

Eric Strickland of Superior Signs and Robbie Birney of Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada pose with a banner commemorating Ada High School’s Senior Class of 2021 Friday, May 28 at the Cougar Activity Center.

 Richard R.Barron

