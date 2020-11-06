There are going to be some curveballs thrown into the 2020 high school football playoffs and the Ada Cougars could find themselves directly in the batter’s box.
Along with inviting everyone to the playoffs, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association gave districts from Class 6A to Class C two choices to determine postseason seedings.
The first choice was the traditional way, where teams are ranked due to win-loss records with head-to-head matchups breaking most ties. Most districts went with that option.
However, the OSSAA also gave districts the right to determine their standing by a ranking system. Under that scenario, each coach ranked the district teams from top to bottom with a vote and could not vote for themselves.
Ada head coach Chris Berus wasn’t thrilled with this method — he’s old school — but the majority of his colleagues in District 4A-2 decided that’s was the way they wanted to go. It should be noted that 4A-2 is just one of 17 districts across the state that decided to go the rankings way.
As it turns out, it may just help the Ada Cougars out.
After Week 1 of the rankings — which were released Oct. 28 — Ada sat in the No. 3 spot behind No. 1 Tuttle and No. 2 Blanchard. Tecumseh was fourth following by Cushing, John Marshall and Harrah.
Each 4A-2 coach ranked the other district teams — you can’t vote for yourself — and first-place votes were worth seven points, second place was worth six, third place was worth five and so on.
The Top five and their point totals after Week 1 went like this: Tuttle (36), Blanchard (31), Ada (25), Tecumseh (20) and Cushing (18).
Cushing stood at 5-3 overall at the point and Ada was 4-3. The Cougars were coming off a tough loss to Tuttle (14-0) in a game where they went toe-to-toe with the Tigers for most of the contest. Cushing was coming off a 19-14 loss to Blanchard.
In a Week 9 matchup at Norris Field, Cushing clipped Ada 23-21. However, Ada had a seven-point advantage in the Week 1 rankings and Cushing didn’t make up the difference in Week 2 despite the two-point victory.
The Top 5 after two weeks of rankings and their point totals are as follows: Tuttle (72), Blanchard (62), Ada (46), Cushing (42) and Tecumseh (38). That means Ada picked up 21 points and Cushing picked up 24 points.
Neither Ada nor Cushing will play a Week 10 opponent. So if coaches vote the same way this week, Ada would get 21 more points and stand at 67 and Cushing would get 24 more points and have 66 total points.
The Cougars would still finish third in the district and have that higher seed heading into the playoffs. If Ada stays at No. 3, they would host the No. 6 team from District 4A-1. At No. 4, the Cougars would host the No. 5 team from 4A-1.
Of course, you can’t count on voting staying the same. There could be a few irregularities. Just ask Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
And even more mind-blowing scenario in District 4A-2 could happen at the top. Unbeaten and third-ranked Tuttle has 72 total points after the first two weeks and No. 5 Blanchard (7-2) is 10 points behind with a total of 62.
What happened if Blanchard defeats Tuttle tonight? Even in the Tigers absorb a 40-point loss, it appears they will still be district champs. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Blanchard would make up 10 points during the final round of voting. You think Lions’ head coach Jeff Craig isn’t going to be shouting “Voter Fraud” if this happens to his club?
Of course, all this is due to teams missing games throughout the season due to COVID-19.
The possibility of a team going unbeaten in district play and not being crowned the district champ is indeed crazy.
And it’s so 2020.
