Ada High earns top-25 US News ranking

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted Ada residents’ lives, forcing Ada City Schools to close their doors for the year and find ways to ensure that their students can continue learning.
But amid the turmoil, there was one bright spot for school officials this week.
Ada High School rates as one of Oklahoma’s top-performing high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of the nation’s best high schools for 2020. The Ada school placed 25th out of 408 Oklahoma high schools, making it the only Pontotoc County school to crack the top 25.
Ada High also ranked 3,686th out of more than 17,000 public high schools in U.S. News’ national rankings.
The rankings provide a snapshot of school performance for families who may be thinking of moving to a particular area of Oklahoma, and they shine a light on schools in a way that the state-issued report cards cannot, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday.
“But an even more important by-product is the fact that we want to see this type of recognition again and again,” he said in an email to The Ada News. “This will be an ongoing challenge to our staff. Never be satisfied and always strive to improve.”
Rating schools
U.S. News teamed up with RTI International, a North Carolina-based social science research firm, to review more than 24,000 public high schools across the United States. Out of those reviews, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,790 schools.
“We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed for each school a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of performance across these metrics,” the publication said in an article about the rankings. “The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings.”
Schools were rated in six categories including college readiness, which looked at the number of seniors who took and passed at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam. Other categories included students’ proficiency and performance in math and reading, graduation rates and underserved students’ performance.
Ada High School received an overall score of 79.28 out of a possible 100, which meant it performed in the 79th percentile among all schools in the national rankings.
The National Mathematics and Science Initiative deserves thanks for providing Ada schools with funding and other resources that helped expand and accelerate the district’s efforts to improve college and career opportunities for students, Anderson said.
“Our partnership with NMSI was designed to advance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education to ensure all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, reach their highest potential,” he said. “We have continued to take the approach that every student can benefit from Advanced Placement coursework. And every student will be better prepared for college or any post-secondary opportunity as a result of a schedule that includes AP classes.”
Anderson said many factors play a role in determining a school’s ranking, but hard work and a strong commitment from the faculty are most important.
“I know that hard work doesn’t always result in success,” he said, “But I am certain that success will never come without it. Our efforts to provide our students with every opportunity to be successful should be celebrated.”
Here’s a list of how other Pontotoc County high schools fared:
• Allen High was rated 187th in the Oklahoma rankings and 11,259th in the national rankings.
• Byng High was rated 150th within the state and 10,317th in the national rankings.
• Latta High was 101st within the state and 8,620th in the national rankings.
• Roff High was rated 117th within the state and 9,252nd in the national rankings.
• Stonewall High was rated 36th within the state and 5,131st in the national rankings.
• Vanoss High was below the 25th percentile within Oklahoma and did not receive an exact state ranking. Instead, it was listed in the entire bottom quartile within the state and the national rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.