Ada High alums planning first-ever reunion

Ada High alumni are hosting an all-classes reunion Saturday, October 16 from 4 pm. to midnight at the Ada Elks Lodge.
The cost is $25 per person if paid by August 1, and $35 after that date.
Reunion organizer Donna Sutton says she has booked four food trucks: burgers, Mexican, BBQ, and pizza, and that participants will be responsible for their own food costs.
A band is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sutton says it is a "50's music thru current music" group.
"I will have name tags at the door for everyone that has paid," Sutton added. "Money will be due August 1. After August 1, the price will go up to $35 per person. When you send in your money, I will need your name and class for your name tag, and also your maiden name."
Mail checks to:
Ada High Reunion
c/o Donna Sutton
18686 County Road 1558
Ada, OK 74820
Call or email me with any questions at 580-399-0285, or dsutton375@gmail.com
Organizers urged those wishing to attend to get with their classmates about making hotel reservations as soon as possible.
"I am doing this early because I have no idea if I will have 25 or 500 attending," Sutton said. "I have more plans, but are not definite yet."
