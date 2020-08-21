Ada City School kids headed back to school Thursday, with Ada High School’s sophomore orientation kicking off the year.
Students wore masks and were asked to follow arrows guiding them through the school, all part of measures to return to school while checking the spread the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m glad to be back in school, I’m ready.” Jeff Maloy, Ada High School Principal, said. “It’s mainly for the student’s sake. I know how much they miss it, especially the extra-curricular activities, whether it might be football or performing arts or mock trial. They miss that interaction.
“I think Mr. Anderson (Ada City School’s Superintendent Mike Anderson) has come up with a good plan for those who want to get back to traditional learning,” Maloy said, “And for those who don’t feel safe, we’ve got the Cougar Academy (distance learning program.)
“What we want to do in here create a track,” Maloy said about the layout of the school. “If you’re coming in front of the office, you’ll be walking south to north. If you’re walking in front of the library, you’ll be going north to south. Nobody passed one and other. We’ve got ‘one-ways’ to enter this building and maneuver around the building, to try to keep social distancing.”
“It feels pretty weird,” sophomore Clara Mann said. “I know everybody is wondering how they’re going to do anything after everybody’s been doing nothing for so long. It definitely feels a lot different, and I know school is going to feel a lot different this year because of all the new things set in place to keep us safe. But I’m sure they’ve all got it figured out, and I know it’ll go great.”
“I’m personally excited,” sophomore Ryan Inslee said. “I know some people are nervous about it. But I feel like being able to come back, to a traditional setting, it’s going to be good for a lot of people’s mental health. We still run the risk of having more COVID cases, but overall, I think we’ll get through it.”
“Looking at everybody’s expressions, it looks like everybody is glad to be back,” Maloy added.
Ada City Schools are scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 26.
