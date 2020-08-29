Ada has first COVID-19 death

Ada had its first casualty from the COVID-19 virus as reported Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A woman between the ages of 36 and 49 years old has died from the virus.
Ada has had a total of 182 reported positive COVID-19 cases with one death and 210 recoveries. There are currently 16 active cases in Ada.
In Pontotoc County, there have been a total of 233 reported positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, three have died, and 210 have recovered. There are currently 20 active cases in the county.
This week, eight additional Oklahoma counties moved to the “orange” risk zone, which means they have more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population.
Pontotoc County remains in the “yellow” risk zone, which means they have between 1.43 and 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population. Pontotoc County is at 4.85 while Coal is at 10.40, Murray is at 3.05 and Garvin is at 5.67. Surrounding Counties in the “orange” risk zone have Johnston County at 19.33, Hughes at 34.43, Seminole at 15.90, McClain at 15.18 and Pottawatome at 43.89.
The Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
“This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread,” states the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.
On Aug. 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved; and restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities; and individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of the Friday, Aug. 28 OSDH advisory, there are 56,260 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 710 cases since the previous advisory.
A total of 786 deaths have occured in the state, with eight more reported Friday. The number of recovered is 47,762, and there are 7,712 active cases statewide.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative hospitalizations is 4,719, with 559 people currently admitted.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
