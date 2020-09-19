Tenth Street Cigars is open for business.
The shop, inside District Shirt Shop in the 100 block of East 10th Street, has Ada's first and only walk-in humidor.
"We opened at the end of June 2020, kind of in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic," owner Erik Johnson said. "I had some time off from my law practice because the courthouses were closed, so I spent some time figuring out how I wanted to utilize some additional space that I had here in my screenprinting shop."
Ada's only other cigar shop had gone out of business at the end of March. Johnson said that left a void, but after he opened the shop, he was pleasantly surprised by the positive reception he's had.
"I've always enjoyed good cigars," Johnson said.
In addition to a wide selection of many brands of cigars, Johnson also has four specialty cigars.
"Tomas Baldonado is the owner of Ultimo Cigars in Tulsa," Johnson said. "I wanted to incorporate some of his cigars into my shop. He makes hand-designed cigars. I offer four types of cigars (from Baldonado). I have the Diamond Bar Ranch, which is the name of our family ranch in Centrahoma. I have the Juliana Hotel, which used to be in downtown Ada. I have Deacon Jim, which is infused with Basil Hayden's bourbon, named after the assassin who was hanged here in Ada. And I have the Red Hand, which is infused with Jameson Irish whiskey.
"We've had a very good reception. We've worked out all the kinks," Johnson added. "We've got about 75 brands of cigars. We're getting ready to open another humidor in our shop that will hold another 40 boxes of cigars. We'll have a really great selection for southeastern Oklahoma."
Tenth Street Cigars is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
