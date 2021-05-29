More than 150 proud Ada Cougar seniors received their diplomas Thursday during commencement ceremonies at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.
"What does it mean to be an Ada Cougar?" graduating senior and Class Vice President David Anderson asked in his "Student Perspective" speech. "I'm not just answering this question for me, but for all of us. The whole class of 2021 failed to finish their junior year in person because of COVID. But think back to what we learned. We learned to be adaptable, flexible, resilient, self-motivated, and diligent.
"Here we are today, about to walk across this stage," Anderson continued. "We learned from our failures, and we are now graduating. Graduating class of 2021, it's been an amazing three years. I want you to know this: your failures do not define you, but what you learn from them will."
Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson expressed pride in his seniors.
"Our teachers and students proved once again why you are the very best," Anderson said in his address to the group. "Your leadership, your work ethic, and your courage have provided Ada City Schools with the very best opportunities possible."
The keynote address was delivered by Deputy Criminal Chief for the Department of Justice in the Northern District of Oklahoma Ryan Roberts.
