Ada graduate Meagan Brown signing her new book at Serendipity, Sunday

Meagan Brown, who created and owns @thebakermama, will be signing her new book “Spectacular Spreads” at Serendipity on Main, 116 West Main in Ada, on Sunday, October 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“My new cookbook, ‘Spectacular Spreads,’ was released in September 2021,” Brown said on her web page. “This cookbook is all about laying out a spread that you and your loved ones will enjoy and create memories with. Each spread features exciting and simple recipes with creative twists. These unbelievably impressive spreads aren’t just beautiful, they’re delicious, too.”
Megan, a 2000 graduate of Ada High School, started TheBakerMama nine years ago and the site has over 700 original recipes and creative meal and snack ideas.
She learned early on that food was an important part her life. She is filled with memories of wonderful meals enjoyed with family and friends.
“Preparing delicious food is my favorite way to serve others,” Brown said. “Friends and family know that when they show up at our door, they’ll be greeted with a big hug and something yummy waiting for them to enjoy. As we gather around to enjoy the deliciousness with them, I love to watch the reaction as they take their first bite.”
Meagan’s husband Brandon shares her passion about cooking and eating. They can see that appreciation and excitement from the four children, Baker, Bryce, Barrett, and Brookie.
“Family is everything,” Brown said.
From holidays to birthdays, to cocktail hours and baby showers, ‘Spectacular Spread’ has your events and special occasions covered. With over 250 recipes, each of the 50 spreads in this book features several easy-to-make recipes and store-bought suggestions, too.
“I’ve done the creative thinking and detailed planning for you so all you have to do is bring it to the table,” Brown said. “But ‘Spectacular Spreads’ isn’t just about entertaining. I’ve created super simple build-your-own breakfast, lunch, and dinner spreads that you can easily pull together for a weekday meal.”
Call Serendipity (580) 272-0055 to reserve your copy of Meagan’s new book.
