An Ada girl was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Carter County.
The 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 16-year-old Tishomingo girl. The name of the driver, who was not injured, was not released.
The Tishomingo girl was westbound on State Highway 76, 2 miles north of Fox in Carter County, when the Tahoe crossed the center line, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the road.
The Tahoe went off the right side of the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels, and both passengers were ejected.
The Ada resident was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OHP report. Another passenger, 18-year-old Zachery Rawls of Ardmore, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries. He was listed in fair condition Friday.
The Tahoe was equipped with seat belts, but the driver was the only person using one, according to the report.
The driver’s condition and the cause of the wreck are both under investigation.
