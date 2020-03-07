The Ada Friends of the National Rifle Association is hosting its 21st annual banquet and auction at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Tickets are $25 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available from Ada Outdoors, Bailey’s Outdoor Shop, PK Equipment, Gunrunners Inc., Powerlift Foundation Repair, Riverbank Firearms and www.friendsofnra.org.
The event includes an early bird gun drawing for tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. March 18, and participants don’t need to be present to win. The winner may choose either a Sig Sauer P938 9mm pistol or a Kimber Micro 9 Black FNRA 9mm pistol. Each banquet ticket purchase is a chance to win.
For additional information or to become an Ada Friends of the NRA sponsor, call 405-391-7585 or 580-421-3553.
