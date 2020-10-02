It didn’t take long for Ada senior David Johnson to realize he had fallen victim to a play-action pass attempt by Tecumseh quarterback Monte Valois.
The play happened during the second quarter of the Cougars 21-13 Week 4 victory over the Savages at Norris Field.
Johnson — Ada’s aggressive free safety — wanted to come up and help stop the run on the play, which resulted in a 30-yard touchdown strike from Valois to receiver Jaxon Meyers.
The best part of the play, from Ada’s point of view, was that Johnson darn near got back in time to make a defensive play on the ball anyway. It would have had added to his long list during the contest.
“He so much likes to make plays in the run game that he got in there a little bit. He recovered extremely well. He was what we call in phase. And if he plays his technique correctly, he’s knocking the ball loose in my opinion,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus.
“He knew he bit down on the play-action.”
Johnson sped back toward Meyers and was ever-so-close to being in position to attempt to disrupt the pass. However, the throw was right on the mark.
“He was recovering so emphatically and as he was chasing, he was anticipating the ball. He just panicked a little bit. If he continues to look at the receiver and read his eyes and read his body language and his arm placement, he’s in place to put hands through hands and knock it loose,” Berus said.
“It was a great ball by the Q though. Great ball,” he said.
It was one of the few blemishes — if you want to even call it that — for Johnson on this night. He officially made 3.5 tackles but seemed like he was around the ball throughout the contest.
Johnson had a huge 33-yard reception for a first down. He stopped Tecumseh’s last-ditch effort to drive down the field and attempt to tie the game late in the fourth quarter with an interception.
Oh, and he blocked TWO kicks — a field goal and a PAT attempt.
Pretty good day at the office.
He’s the second-leading tackler on the team through three games.
“Part of that you don’t like and part of that you do. If your free safety is making a lot of plays, then other guys that need to be aren’t. But it’s not necessarily all of that because he likes to get his nose in the action. He’s a great run-fitter,” Berus said.
“He’s that free safety that can go alley to alley and make plays.”
Johnson ran under the ball and caught it over his should on the interception in the closing second of the contest.
“It was a great read on that interception that sealed the game. We were in a four shell and playing quarters and the ball gets released really quick and he’s already over the top of it. He tracked it really well and comes down underneath it,” Berus said. “He’s a great asset to have back there.”
Helping take points away from Tecumseh with the two blocks in such a tight game was huge.
“Coach (Wade) Boyles did a great job of scheming that up. He found the vulnerable areas and he put a guy in that spot, David, that has great range and is super competitive,” Berus said. “Those blocks were great momentum-shifters that kept points off the board.”
Overall, it was just a great night by Johnson.
