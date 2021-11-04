Ada First Baptist invites you to help celebrate the church’s 125th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 7 with a special 10 a.m. service featuring a message by guest pastor and past member Steve Dighton.
A 6 p.m. banquet that night will feature former associate pastor John Haynes speaking and Bart Morrison, former minister of music and wife Becky, leading the worship service. There is no charge for the banquet and reservations may be secured by visiting fbcada.org/anniversary or by calling 580-332-4121.
Both services will feature brief congratulatory videos from former pastors and church staff, including one from the oldest surviving, Brother Dickson Rial.
Great things come from humble beginnings, and such is the history of Ada First Baptist. In 1896, Ada Indian Territory itself was barely six years old and, at that time, could only boast of a general store, a post office and a stalwart group of Christians who knew it also needed a church.
An original copy of the group’s handwritten minutes reveal the organization first called itself “Missionary Baptist Church of Ada.” On November 9, 1902 the saints decided to update it to “First Baptist Church of Ada,” before more recently adopting the somewhat shorter “Ada First Baptist Church.”
The late 19th and early 20th century were simpler times. From the outset, baptisms played a critical role in emphasizing new converts’ commitment to follow Christ, and in those days the chilly waters of Sandy Creek proved a convenient venue for the important rite.
Sunday school began in early 1900 and continues to this day under the more descriptive designation, “Connect Groups.” As the name implies, Connect Groups are designed to personalize the learning and worship experience by connecting with others in smaller group settings where members can share prayer concerns and delve deeper into biblical texts.
A donation allowed members to purchase a lot at 15th and Broadway in 1900 and on December 11, 1902 the new building was ready for worship services.
It is interesting to note that 2020 was not the first pandemic that shuttered businesses and other institutions. Just over 100 years earlier, in 1918, a worldwide flu epidemic forced health authorities to temporarily close all schools and churches, which included the First Baptist Church of Ada.
No history of the church would be complete without mentioning Dr. Clyde Calhoun Morris, its longest serving pastor. His 30-years leading the congregation began in March 1919 and ended March 1949. Among other accomplishments, Morris was credited with increasing membership and launching the construction of a new educational-auditorium building, also located at the 15th and Broadway site.
Pastor Brad Graves, who has shepherded the Ada First Baptist congregation since June 2016, says he is excited about this opportunity to highlight the past 125 years while looking forward to the future.
“It is an honor to celebrate all the good things that God has done in peoples lives through our church, and I believe we will be celebrating more in the future “, Graves said. “Regardless if you are or were a member of Ada First, we would love to have everyone join us the Sunday Morning at 10am and Sunday PM for the Banquet RSVP at www.fbcada.org/anniversary or call 580-332-4121.
