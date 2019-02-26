Harold Ware | Ada First Baptist ChurchFrom the left are Ada Police Department Capt. Destry Musgrove, Ada First Baptist Church Executive Pastor Zac Hawkins, Ada Police Officer Richard Hubble and Ada First Baptist Church Senior adult and pastoral care pastor Harold Ware. Hawkins and Ware presented Ada police with a FLIR LS-XR handheld thermal monocular camera. This powerful, easy-to-use imager gives Ada police officers a tactical advantage when pursuing suspects, looking for evidence or conducting search and rescue operations. The camera and other accessories were given as part of Ada First Baptist Church’s “Saves Lives” First Responder fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.