The Ada Fire Department recently added a 2019 Sutphen triple combination pumper to it's fleet. “Triple combination” means a fire pump, hose storage and a full complement of ground ladders.
This fire engine will replace our 1987 Pierce Dash engine that has been a reserve engine since 2007. The pumper we are replacing is 32 years old, and parts are getting hard to find. Three factors were important when looking into this purchase: firefighter safety, dependability and best value.
Sutphen is one of the last true family-owned fire apparatus manufacturers.
Notable features on the new truck are as follows.
• Custom cab for structural integrity and rollover protection. (Firefighter safety).
• 1000-gallon water tank (an increase of 250 gallons on water).
• Stainless steel piping (standard).
• Elevated LED water tank volume indicators. (top rear, both sides of the cab).
• Doubled frame rails for durability.
• Integrated tire chains for wintertime driving.
• LED emergency lighting.
• LED truck lights, including ground lights for firefighter safety.
• EMS and electronic tool storage cabinets inside the cab to minimize contamination.
• Backup camera (Firefighter safety).
• 1,250 gallons per minute.
• 30-gallon foam tank.
• Industry-proven 450 HP Cummins Diesel with an Allison transmission.
• Rapid-deploy 1-3/4 trash line in the front bumper for car fires, dumpster fires and miscellaneous fires.
A lot of hours were involved in the design of this truck understanding that this truck will need to serve our community for years to come. This truck, was purchased in a cooperative effort between the Valley View Foundation, the city of Ada and a community block grant. The city of Ada truly appreciates this partnership.
