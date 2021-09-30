The Ada School Cougar Marching Band performed at Tigerpalooza, The Bron Warren Tournament of Bands, Saturday afternoon at East Central University's Norris Field.
The Cougars finished fourth in the field of 11 bands from all classes throughout the state.
Other results included: 1st place, Elgin; snd place, Duncan; 3rd place Durant, 4th place, Norman; 6th place, Kingston; 7th place, Holdenville; 8th place, Ponca City; 9th place, Antlers; 10th place, Midwest City; and 11th place, Oklahoma Home School.
