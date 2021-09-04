A family of five is asking for help after their home was destroyed by fire August 18.
The fire occurred at about 6 p.m. at 1110 S. Stockton in Ada.
Christina and Morico Lewis and their four children, ages 13, 12, 10 and 4 are now living with a relative.
“They are staying with us,” the relative, who preferred not to be identified, said Tuesday. “And they’re looking for a rental home. Right now we’re just collecting household items.”
Anyone wishing to drop off basic supplies may do so by bringing them to 801 South Johnston, and setting them in front of the garage or on the porch at that residence.
“They’re just devastated,” the relative said about the family, who lost everything in the fire. “They are desperately needing to find a rental home.”
According to an Ada Fire Department report, the family’s kittens were found in the house and rescued. Firefighters gave oxygen to the kittens, and they were given to the homeowner alive and well. The report states the first started in the kitchen.
