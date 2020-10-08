Ada Family Chiropractic and Wellness recently announced they are celebrating their tenth anniversary in Ada the week of October 19-23 at their 1214 Oklahoma Plaza location in Ada.
The practice was started by Chiropractic Physicians Tim Hignite and Bonnie Hignite in 2010, and has grown steadily since then. They currently have four chiropractors Tim Hignite, Bonnie, John Germany, II, and Emmy Splichal, and four manual therapists, Elyse Steward, Chesna Whelchel, Carrie Jolley, and Jewel Owens. We also have 5 employees (Lanita Anderson, Corey Pierce, Melissa Shaw, Erin Cawthon, and Lauren Smeltz.
"It's gone by in a flash," Tim said. "I was from this area to begin with, so I was happy to come back. We've had support all along the way. We've certainly been blessed by the community. We went into it with a mind to serve, and try to give back to the community.
The practice originally started at Arlington and Highland, but the business outgrew the building, so they moved to their Oklahoma Plaza location about three years ago.
"It was a great location, but we just outgrew it," Tim said. "We got into this new building, which has worked out well.
"We're outgrowing this building," Bonnie added, "so we may be expanding soon, too.
"One of the things I love about our office is the heart to serve," Bonnie said. "We hope to expand some of our services in the next ten years to more wellness type of services.
"In addition to more chiropractic services, we may possibly be adding more nutrition-based type services. We already do some food sensitivity testing, but we hope to expand a lot of that type of care."
Bonnie says chiropractic is for everyone.
"From the newborn to the elderly, 'zero to a hundred,' we say," she added. "It just helps a body function better. It improves the nervous system function, and the nervous system controls everything from your digestive system to your immune system to your muscular-skeletal system. It improves the whole body and how it functions."
"Chiropractic in general isn't a cure-all," Tim said. "But it's a good way to improve day-to-day life. We look at biomechanics and how your body should work. Whether you're sitting at a desk all day or out swinging a hammer all day, we're trying to improve your overall function."
Ada Family Chiropractic and Wellness is available on social media, and at www.adafamilychiro.com.
