The Ada City Council extended its State of Emergency declaration Monday to May 18. The modifications made to Ada’s emergency management statutes will remain in effect until 10 p.m. May 18, unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds all executive orders relating to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ordinance, as passed Monday, incorporates all provisions of the governor’s executive orders dealing with the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic, but did not include a provision requiring people to wear facial coverings in public. Instead, council members opted to strongly recommend all persons wear “facial coverings” in places where social distancing measures are difficult to practice.
The ordinance extended City Manager Cody Holcomb’s authorization to modify city services “as needed in response to the state of emergency.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health reports continue to show a total of 10 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pontotoc County. Eight of those individuals have recovered. OSDH reports two deaths from COVID-19 in Pontotoc County. Six of those cases are individuals who live in Ada.
