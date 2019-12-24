Ms. Kathy Evans’
Pre-K Class
Ada Early Childhood Center
Dear Santa,How are you? Can you tell me how do your reindeers fly? Will you please bring me a train for Christmas?
I love you! Rylie
Dear Santa,How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? Santa can you please bring me some Oonies for Christmas? Thank you Santa!
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,How do your reindeer fly? I really, really like to have a camo drone for Christmas.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,How are the reindeers? Can you please bring me a baby doll for Christmas?
Thank you, Aubrey
Dear Santa,Why does Rudolph’s nose shine? I really like to have a Mrs. Potato Head for Christmas please.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,Is Rudolph being good? Please bring me a Lego Dinosaur. Merry Christmas!
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,Why is Rudolph’s nose red? I would like a Hot Wheel for Christmas.
Love, Robby
Dear Santa,
What does Mrs. Claus look like? I would like to have a jack-in-the box for Christmas.
Love, Abbigail
Dear Santa,I love you! How is Rudolph? I would like a baby doll and play ice cream for Christmas.
Love, Emmilynn
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers doing today? I would really like to have a t-rex from Jurassic World for Christmas.
Love, Jenson
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Santa? You are so nice, I really love you! I would like a Barbie Dream House for Christmas, PLEASE!
Love, Addilynne
Dear Santa,How are your reindeers? Please bring me a Indominus Rex from Jurassic World for Christmas.
I love you! Camden
Dear Santa,Do you know my elf’s name? I would like to have a Star Wars Dark Side BBA for Christmas.
Love, Barrick
Dear Santa,How are the reindeers? Can you please bring me a heart purse for Christmas?
I love you! Timbir
Dear Santa,Is it snowing in the North Pole? I would like to have a Popsicle Robot for Christmas.
Love, Brentlee
Dear Santa,Is Rudolph very helpful? I would really like a crybaby for Christmas.
I love you Santa! Aspen
Dear Santa,How are the reindeers? Can you please bring me a circus baby plush for Christmas? I love you!
Love, Lillie
Miss. Jewett’s
Pre-K Class
Ada Early Childhood Center
Dear Santa,I love your hat! What I want for Christmas is a barbie because I love barbies. I love Christmas and your reindeer! I’ll make sure to leave you some food.
Love, Bonnie
Dear Santa,I would really like to have a barbie set. I have been such a good girl this year!
Love, Violet
Dear Santa,I love Rudolph. I want a soft unicorn blanket and a stuffed unicorn. A tablet would be really awesome and a puppy. I love you!
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa,I want a barbie camper, a barbie house with an elevator and a cooking barbie. I will make sure to leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Molly
Dear Santa,I like your belt, I have one just like it at home. I would really like some barbies and babies for my barbies.
Love, Rhyleigh
Dear Santa,I really like your belt. I have been a really good boy this year. I would really like for you to bring me a PJ Masks car.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,I like your hat. I would lie for your to bring me a dinosaur monster truck. Make sure you eat your cookies and drink your milk.
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa,I love you! Please bring me all the presents. I have been very nice to my friends and I love Mrs. Griggs & Miss Jewett!
Love, Kelsey
Dear Santa,I would really like a lot of Frozen 2 toys. My baby Damian would like a bunch of cars. I am always a good girl. I love all your elves and you!
Love, Alyce
Dear Santa,I would really love a hoverboard this year. Also, a Nerf gun would be cool. I have been very good this year. Enjoy your cookies!
Love, Max
Dear Santa,I have been a really good girl this year. I would really like to have a unicorn and a doggy. I love you!
Love, Aritza
Dear Santa,I would really like a bike and a dolly. I have been a really good girl this year!
Love, Elaina
Dear Santa,I want a paw patrol house and all the paw patrol people. I love paw patrol. I love you! Enjoy your cookies. Your hat is awesome.
Love, Leon
Dear Santa,I like your reindeer. I would really like a toy race car.
Love, Jesus
Dear Santa,I would really like a princess dress. I also made your reindeer some food some make sure they eat it. Also, a baby doll would be awesome!
Love, Emilie
Mrs. Wescott’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,I like Power Rangers. Do you like Power Rangers? I would really like a Power Ranger sword for Christmas.
Love, Marcus
Dear Santa,I love you! Do you love me? I want a Barbie Dream House for Christmas to go with my car.
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,I want a Barbie Suitcase that has toys in it. The one on the T.V. that can open! The toys aren’t like Barbie’s though. It’s like a computer with a screen and some buttons. You are so nice! I love you.
Love, Zora
Dear Santa,I would really like a Batman sword for Christmas. I have been really good this year. I want a transformer Batman and a whole bunch of Batman Legos.
Love, Kyler
Dear Santa,I want a skateboard. I’m sorry that we touched your elf and lost her magic.
Love, Landen
Dear Santa,Can I have a present? I would like a soft, soft, soft, soft teddy bear.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,Can I have a Halloween costume and Shadow, from like Sonic?
Love, Kashton
Dear Santa,I have been good. I love you! I would like a car for Christmas, a pink one and a purple one. So two cars, to share with my brother.
Love, Haven
Dear Santa,I have been good. I love you. I want a Barbie Dream House for Christmas with diamonds, and a slide, a swimming pool with water. And make up and Christmas earrings and Halloween earrings. Is the North Pole ever warm?
Love, Kaydence
Dear Santa,I love you Santa. I love my brother even though we fight sometimes, actually a lot. Can I have an electric scooter and a real bow and arrow? Ho, Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas. (I hope that makes you laugh)
Love, Jenner
Dear Santa,I’m sorry for touching our Elf. I want a candy cane for Christmas. I would like Hatchimals for Christmas too.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,Thank you for letting me have presents. I would like dollies for Christmas, ones that walk and talk.
Love, Cashli
Dear Santa,I want to swim at the North Pole and I want to swim suit for Christmas.
Love, Kyrie
Dear Santa,What all is at the North Pole? I want a new football for Christmas.
Love, Paxton
Dear Santa,I love you! I would like a Ryan toy for Christmas.
Love, Mateo
Dear Santa,Thank you! Sorry we touched your Elf. I would like a toy for Christmas.
Love, Ethen
Dear Santa,How do your reindeers fly? I want a Scruffalo and LOL Dolls.
Love, Addison
