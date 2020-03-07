Ada Early Childhood Center students and faculty celebrated Dr. Seuss Week March 2-6 at the school.
The event featured students reading stories by Seuss and dressing in different themes each day of the week.
“Every year we celebrate Theodor Geisel, Dr. Seuss’s, birthday,” said Principal Cindy Brady. “We spend a whole week spending time not only reading his books, but also dressing up accordingly. It’s a fun activity to celebrate Read Across America Day, which is March 2.
“We think it’s a great opportunity for our kids to get excited about reading,” Brady said.
Themes for each day included Fox in Socks Monday, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish Tuesday, Wacky Wednesday, Cat in the Hat Thursday and Green Eggs and Ham Friday.
