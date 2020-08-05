Ada City Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to delay the district’s start date by nearly two weeks for the 2020-2021 school year. The board will also require teachers and students to wear masks districtwide.
District board members voted to approve an amended version of the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar, moving the start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26.
Other revisions include the following:
• A school start date of Aug. 26.
• Moving scheduled Distance Learning days to the first four Fridays in September.
• Teachers will report on Aug. 10.
• Meet & Greet/Orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21.
Monday’s meeting
District Superintendent Mike Anderson said the board discussed and voted to approve three agenda items Monday. Board members voted to approve the appointment of Kiah Anderson to Board Seat 1, replacing Doug Haney, who recently resigned from the Board. The board also approved revisions to the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar. Lastly, the board approved revisions to the Ada City School District’s Return To Learn Plan.
Return to Learn Plan revisions include the following:
• District officials will use the recommendations from the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Oklahoma School Safety Protocols and the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Color Coded Alert System for guidance when making decisions regarding COVID-19 issues.
• Masks are now a requirement for all employees as well as students in grades Pre-K through 12. There are exceptions in regard to masks and those are noted in the plan.
