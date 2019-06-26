Sam Carper, a 13-year-old dancer from Ada, is getting his first taste of professional theater this summer.
Carper is appearing in Lyric Theater of Oklahoma’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain,” a musical based on the classic movie. The show opened Tuesday at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City and will run through Sunday.
Carper auditioned for Lyric earlier this year, hoping to land a role in the theater company’s upcoming production of the musical “Newsies.” Lyric was holding tryout for adults and children that day, and Carper’s dance teacher, David Pershica, took a chance and scheduled Carper for an adult audition without telling him or his parents first.
Carper was the only child auditioning with the adults that day, Pershica said.
“It could have backfired on me, but it didn’t,” he said. “They actually gave him a lot of props and he stood out, and his tap and dance were really, really strong.”
Carper said he was a little nervous but did not feel intimidated by his first professional audition, even though he was competing against adults — some of whom had appeared on Broadway.
“I felt pretty good about the audition,” he said. “It seemed like they really liked me for the ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ part, so I felt pretty confident about that.”
End of an era
Based on his audition, Carper was called back to try out for two different parts: Les, a supporting role in “Newsies” and Young Don, a featured character in “Singin’ in the Rain.” He was ultimately cast as Young Don, the youthful version of the show’s main character, Hollywood film star Don Lockwood.
Young Don is not a speaking part, but the character does sing and dance during the show.
“Singin’ in the Rain” is set in the 1920s, when Hollywood was making the transition from silent pictures to “talkies.” Lockwood and his leading lady, Lina Lamont, are trying to turn their new silent film, “The Dueling Cavalier,” into a musical comedy retitled “The Dancing Cavalier.”
But Monumental Studios, which is producing the film, has a major problem: Lamont can’t sing, and her speaking voice is extremely unpleasant.
Lockwood and his best friend, Cosmo Brown, come up with a plan to overdub Lamont’s voice for the film. Aspiring actress Kathy Selden, whose singing voice is much better than Lamont’s, steps in to provide Lamont’s voice.
Lockwood and Selden fall in love during the production, but Lamont finds out and tries to undermine their romance. The tables are turned on Lamont when the deception is revealed. Selden becomes a star, and Lamont’s career is over.
Opening night
Rehearsals for Lyric’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” began about two weeks ago, Carper said. He said the cast rehearsed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. six days a week at first, but the actors recently put in a couple of 13-hour days to get ready for opening night.
Carper said he was looking forward to the first night of the show.
“I really feel like we’ve got it perfect — like we’ve perfected the show,” he said.
Carper said his first experience with the Lyric reinforced his belief that he wants to be on Broadway when he grows up.
“I really think this is where I belong — in theater,” he said.
Editor’s note: “Singin’ in the Rain” runs through Sunday at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. Those who wish to see the show may buy tickets online at www.lyrictheatreokc.com or call the ticket office at 405-524-9312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.