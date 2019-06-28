Ada CPAs honored for longtime membership

From the left, Certified Public Accountant Wes Brantley is shown accepting his 50-year award certificate and lapel pin from OSCPA’s immediate past chairman, Neil Jay, at the organization’s 101st annual members meeting.

 Makenzie Shreve | OSCPA

The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants recently honored its 30-, 40- and 50-year members at the organization’s 101st annual members meeting June 7 in Broken Arrow. Four CPAs from Ada were among those honored.

Receiving 30-year award certificates and lapel pins were: Roger Gaddis, CPA and David Lowe, CPA. Andy Johnston, CPA, received a 40-year award certificate and a lapel pin.

Wesley Brantley, CPA, received a 50-year award certificate and a diamond lapel pin.

All were recognized for their membership and for their dedication to both the organization and to the accounting profession.

