Ada CPAs honored for longtime membership

The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants recently honored its 30-, 40- and 50-year members at the organization’s 101st annual members meeting June 7 in Broken Arrow. Four CPAs from Ada were among those honored.
Receiving 30-year award certificates and lapel pins were: Roger Gaddis, CPA and David Lowe, CPA. Andy Johnston, CPA, received a 40-year award certificate and a lapel pin.
Wesley Brantley, CPA, received a 50-year award certificate and a diamond lapel pin.
All were recognized for their membership and for their dedication to both the organization and to the accounting profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.