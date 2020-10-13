Talk about a bounce-back game.
Just one week after being throttled by host and fifth-ranked Blanchard, the Ada High football team shocked No. 8 John Marshall 7-6 in overtime last Friday at Norris Field.
Ada improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in District 4A-2 play while John Marshall left town at 2-3 and 0-2.
Regulation play ended in a scoreless tie.
The Bears got the ball first in overtime and it looked like Ada might keep them out of the end zone as it had for four quarters. However, quarterback Kane Donovan connected with a sliding Je’Sean Jackson for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-long.
The Ada defense — which came up huge all night — stopped a two-point run by John Marshall’s Devin Johnson, but the Bears still led 6-0.
Ada’s OT possession started with rushes by Zac Carroll (four yards), Earltuan Battles (two yards) and Kohner Gallagher (three yards). Those runs had the Cougars facing 4th-and-goal from the 1. The Ada coaching staff called Gallagher’s number and he fought his way just past the goal line for the touchdown. AHS kicker Philip Jones’ nailed the game-winning PAT and a Cougar celebration ensued.
“Like I told the kids after the game, if they can believe it I’m a little speechless,” Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News following the game.
“I’m super proud. Series after series after series after series our defense came up big,” he continued. “Our goal was to try and keep it close until the fourth quarter and if we did that we thought we had a chance.”
Berus said he had confidence in his players when he sent out the kicking team to win the game with an extra point. The goal posts at Norris Field was a different story.
“I asked the guys if we could switch ends for the kick because those goalposts look like they had a few too many to drink. They were leaning to one side,” Berus said. “Jones stroked it and did what we anticipated him to do. It was a great snap, a great hold, a great kick and we had great protection.”
Treston Eaker was the snapper and Jarron Christian was the holder during the game-winning play.
The Ada offense turned the ball over on downs on three of its four first-half drives, failing to convert on fourth-and-short on each of those possessions.
“I’m proud of the resilience our offense continued to have all game long — the ability to stay positive and keep grinds and to continue to work until something good happens for you,” Berus said. “They waited until it was fourth down and a half a yard (in overtime), but they did it.”
John Marshall’s best chance to score in regulation came in the third quarter. On Ada’s first offensive play of the second half, tailback Earltuan Battles couldn’t come up with an errant backward pass from Ada sophomore quarterback Carter Freeland and Shayne Richards jumped on the loose ball for the Bears.
However, the Ada defense made a red zone stand on a 4th-down play from the John Marshall 7-yard line. AHS safety David Johnson batted away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to stop the Bears.
“The defense bowed their neck and said let’s go,” Berus said.
John Marshall compiled 221 yards of total offense, well below their season average, compared to 144 for Ada. The Bears had 12 first downs compared to nine for the home team. The visitors were penalized nine times for 70 yards while Ada was flagged five times for 24 yards.
Battles was a workhorse for the Ada offense, gaining 101 yards on 27 carries. Freeland completed 6-of-11 passes for 26 yards.
John Marshall quarterback Cane Donovan completed 13-of-26 passes for 133 yards and TJ Carter was the Bears’ leading rusher with 73 yards on 16 attempts.
It seemed like Cotie Bennett’s name was called all night long by public address announcer Scott Lowrance when the Cougars were on defense. He was credited with a team-best nine tackles to go along with a fumble recovery. Will Bailey, who missed last week’s road trip to Bethany with an injury, added six stops in his return to the lineup. Zac Carroll was close behind with 5.5 stops.
“We did some unique things this week defensively from a week ago and that was the results,” Berus said.
Ada returns to Norris Field Thursday night for a fall break matchup with Harrah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
